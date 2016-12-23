A Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad officer is believed to have killed a 36-year-old woman before shooting himself in a car in Jaipur’s Jagatpura area on Thursday evening, reported The Times of India. The incident took place inside a parked SUV near an under-construction building, according to the report. The police have yet to disclose the identity of the woman.

Ashish Prabhakar, who was an additional superintendent of police, used his service revolver for the crime. He made a phone call to the police control room and told them about the body before shooting himself. Investigators said both were found with bullets in their temple.

“It appears that the officer had shot the woman following some confrontation. The woman has not been identified yet. In a confused state of mind, he had first called up the police control room about a body and later committed suicide,” a senior police officer told the newspaper.

City Commissioner Sanjay Agarwal said, “Nothing is conclusive as of now. But at this moment, it appears to be a case of murder followed by suicide. The vehicle was also locked from inside.” The police was alerted by passers-by. The bodies will be sent for an autopsy on Friday.

Prabhakar was part of the team that caught alleged Islamic State group sympathiser Mohammad Sirajuddhin in December 2015. The National Investigation Agency’s chargesheet in the case was filed on the basis of Prabhakar’s investigation.