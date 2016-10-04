mental health explainer

What is Lewy Body Dementia, the disease that killed Robin Williams?

Lewy bodies were found in Williams’ brain only during his autopsy, his wife has revealed.

“Terrorist inside my husband’s brain.” That is how Susan Schneider Williams, wife of the late actor Robin Williams, described Lewy Body Dementia, which she says devastated her husband’s life in his final days. Like many people suffering from the disease, Williams’ was wrongly diagnosed. Only the postmortem after his suicide in 2014 revealed diffuse Lewy Body Dementia in almost his entire brain and brain stem.

Lewy Body Dementia is the second most common form of dementia, and accounts for about 20% of dementia cases around the world. In India, an estimated 3.7 million people suffer from dementia, of which approximately 5% or 185,000 people have Lewy Body Dementia, according to a report by the Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders Society of India.

Lewy bodies are deposits of the protein called alpha-synuclein inside brain cells. Alpha-synuclein is normally abundantly present in the brain, especially at the ends of neurons, in a soluble form. When the protein aggregates as insoluble fibrils in brain cells it gives rise to pathological conditions like Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson’s. Lewy bodies are named after Dr Frierich Lewy, a German scientist, who first identified the protein deposits in the brain in 1912.

Psychiatric presentation

Not unlike Alzheimer’s disease, people with Lewy body disease experience problems with memory and judgement. People with Lewy’s disease could also have symptoms associated with Parkinson’s such as muscle stiffness and problems walking.

But, it is “decades behind Alzheimers or Parkinson’s disease as far as the scientific advances and understanding of the disease,” Angela Taylor told Time Magazine. Taylor is director of programs at the Lewy Body Dementia Association in the United States, a non-profit that works on creating awareness about the disease.

A few months before his death, Williams’ was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Williams too, had a tremor in his left hand.

Like Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease, Lewy Body Dementia is a neurodegenerative disorder that results in progressive intellectual and functional deterioration. There is no known cure to the illness, or to stem the progression of the disease.

What differentiates Lewy Body Dementia from the two other forms of dementia are the psychiatric presentations in the patients who experience extreme swings between alertness and confusion or drowsiness, which may happen unexpectedly and change from hour to hour or day to day.

What is more debilitating, are the hallucinations – seeing or hearing things that are not real.

Williams’ had a panic attack, when he was in the middle of filming Night at the Museum 3. He was recommended an antipsychotic medication, which makes symptoms worse for people with Lewy Body Dementia.

Williams’ case, his wife wrote, was extreme. “Not until the coroner’s report, 3 months after his death, would I learn that it was diffuse LBD that took him. All 4 of the doctors I met with afterwards and who had reviewed his records indicated his was one of the worst pathologies they had seen. He had about 40% loss of dopamine neurons and almost no neurons were free of Lewy bodies throughout the entire brain and brainstem.”

Diagnosis tough

If doctors missed Lewy Body Dementia in a highly paid and much loved Hollywood actors, it is an indication of how hard the disease is to diagnose. Like for most other diseases the challenge of diagnosis holds doubly true in India.

“Diagnosing dementia itself is a tough,” said Dr Sirish Hastak, a consultant neurologist from Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. “We see far fewer cases of Lewy Body Disease as compared to Parkinson’s disease.”

Dementia patients are often referred to psychiatrists who are not equipped to handle a pathological problem like Lewy Body Disease, said Dr Hastak. Once diagnosed, the treatments for the disease, which normally consists of medication with chemical inhibitors, are considered more effective as compared to Alzheimers’ and Parkinson’s disease.

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.