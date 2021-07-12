Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the Class 10th or SSC result today, July 12. Students can check their result from GBSHSE’s official website gbshse.gov.in. This year, the Board did not conducted examinations amid prevailing Covid-19 cases. Therefore, the results have been prepared on the basis of alternative criteria.

As per a report by india.com, the board has given 80 percent weightage to term exam, unit test, periodical test, preliminary exam, year end assessment and 20 percent weightage to internal assessment.

Steps to check GBSHSE SSC result 2021

Visit the official website gbshse.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click here for GOA BOARD EXAM RESULTS 2020” Now click on “Get Result” Key in your login details and submit Download the result and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check GBSHSE SSC result.

A total of 23,967 students were registered, of which 23,900 have been declared pass by the board. Girls have outperformed boys by recording a 99.98 pass percentage. The pass percentage of boys is 99.50 percent, reports Indian Express.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.