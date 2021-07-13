The National Testing Agency (NTA) will commence the online application process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduates or NEET-UG 2021 today.

Dharmendra Pradhan, the new Education Minister, on Monday said that the NEET UG 2021 will be conducted on September 12, 2021, across the country following coronavirus protocols. The application process for the same will begin on July 13, from 5.00 PM onwards.

The entrance exam will be held in 11 languages, including Hindi and English through Pen and Paper mode. The cities of the exam have been increased from 155 to 198 in order to ensure social distancing norms. The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020.

The NEET UG 2021 will be held for admission to medical courses like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS. The official website of NEET UG 2021 is - neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep a track of updates for the exam on the website.

The NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website(s). — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 12, 2021

The Information Bulletin containing detailed information regarding the exam, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, State Code, etc. will be available shortly on the official website when the submission of the Application Form for NEET-UG 2021 starts.

To be eligible for NEET UG 2021, a candidate must have completed Class 12 with at least 50 per cent marks in the qualifying exam from a recognized board of India with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English as mandatory subjects. However, as the Central boards CBSE and CISCE various state boards have cancelled the Class 12 board exams this year, NTA is expected to make appropriate changes in the criteria.