The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit cards for the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment 2020 exams. The admit cards have been released for PGT exams on July 16, 17 and 18 only. Registered candidates can download admit card from the DSSSB website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The DSSSB PGT exam 2020 will be held in online (CBT) mode and socially distanced format. The exams for the post of PGT Biology, Sanskrit, Fine Arts, Economics, Hindi and Chemistry for male and female candidates under Advt 02/2020 and 04/2020.

The name of the examination centre and time will be mentioned on the candidate’s admit card. Candidates are advised to read the instructions given in the admit card carefully.

Here’s DSSSB PGT exam 2020 schedule.

Here’s direct link to download DSSSB PGT exam 2020 admit card.

Steps to download DSSSB PGT exam 2020 admit card:

Visit official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in Click on the download admit card link Enter Application Number and date of birth to login The DSSSB admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the DSSSB website dsssb.delhi.gov.in for further information.