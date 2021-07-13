The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has notified vacancies for the post of Lecturer in the state Ayurveda and Indian Medicine Department. The online application window for recruitment will be open between July 16 and August 4. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

In total, RPSC has notified 13 vacancies of Lecturers in 10 different subjects. Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notification for more details.

Here’s RPSC Lecturer recruitment 2021 official notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 20-45 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational qualification: A degree in Ayurved from a University and a Post-graduate qualification in the subject/specialty for the relevant post. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthan Culture.

Selection procedure

RPSC will conduct an online/offline objective-type exam, followed by document verification and interview round.

Application fee

The candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 350. Fee concession applicable for candidates from the reserves category. More details available in the notification.