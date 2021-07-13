The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of selected candidates of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2020. Candidates can check their score at the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC ND/NA 2 exam 2020 final result was announced on July 7. A total of 478 candidates have been declared qualified on the basis of the result of the written exam conducted by UPSC on September 6, 2020, and the subsequent interviews held by the Services Selection Board, of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 146th Course and Naval Academy for the 108th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

The statement of marks includes the roll number and name of the candidates and scores secured in the written exam, SSB interview and final total.

Steps to download UPSC NDA/NA 2 exam 2020 marks:

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Click on, ‘Marks of Recommended Candidates’ for NDA/NA II 2020, under the ‘What’s New’ section

Click on the document link to view the mark list on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the UPSC NDA/NA 2 exam 2020 marks.