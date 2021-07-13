The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG 2021). Eligible applicants can apply for the examination on the official website neet.nta.nic.in till August 6.

The NEET UG 2021 will be conducted on September 12, 2021, from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM across the country following coronavirus protocols. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on August 1.

The entrance exam will be held in 11 languages, including Hindi and English through Pen and Paper mode. The cities of the exam have been increased from 155 to 198 in order to ensure social distancing norms. The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020.

Important Dates

Commencement of online application process: July 13

Last date to apply for NEET UG 2021: August 6 (11.50 PM)

Last date of successful transaction of fee: August 7 (11.50 PM)

Application correction window: August 8 to August 12

Announcement of the City of Examination: August 20

Downloading of Admit Cards: 3 days before the exam

Date of examination: September 12

More details in the Information Bulletin.

Steps to register for NEET UG 2021

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Fill Registration Form” Click on “New Registration” Fill in the details, upload the documents and pay the application fee Submit and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register for NEET UG 2021.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1500 whereas candidates from general EWS/OBC-NCL (Central List) will have to pay Rs 1400. Rs 800 is applicable to candidates from SC/ ST/ Person with Disabilities (PwD)/ Third Gender category.

To be eligible for NEET UG 2021, a candidate must have completed Class 12 with at least 50 per cent marks in the qualifying exam from a recognized board of India with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English as mandatory subjects. However, as the Central boards CBSE and CISCE various state boards have cancelled the Class 12 board exams this year, NTA is expected to make appropriate changes in the criteria.

The NEET UG 2021 will be held for admission to medical courses like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS. The official website of NEET UG 2021 is - neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep a track of updates for the exam on the website.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.