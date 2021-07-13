Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the Tripura Forest Service Main examination schedule. Candidates who are to appear for the examination can check the schedule on TPSC’s official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

The examination is scheduled to begin from August 24 and conclude on September 2, 2021. The exam will be held in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The compulsory papers will be held on August 24 and 25 whereas the optional papers will be conducted from August 27 onwards.

Here’s the direct link to the examination schedule.

“Candidates may use non-programmable Scientific Calculator in related optional papers only. But programmable scientific Calculator is strictly prohibited,” reads the official notice.

Also, the Commission mentions that if any candidates finds that the examination in more than one optional paper selected by him/ her are scheduled in the same session of a particular date, the fact should be reported to Commission’s Secretariat forthwith and in any case not later than July 23, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the list of eligible candidates for the departmental examination of Engineering Officers (Civil/ Mech/ Electrical) scheduled to be held on August 10 and 11.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.