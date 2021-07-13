Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister today, July 13, announced that the NEET PG 2021 will be conducted on September 11, 2021. NEET PG examination is conducted for admissions to postgraduate medical courses.

Taking to Twitter, the Health Minister said: “We have decided to conduct #NEET Postgraduate exam on 11th September, 2021.”

My best wishes to young medical aspirants! — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 13, 2021

Earlier, the NEET-PG 2021 examination was scheduled to be held on April 18, 2021, which was postponed amid prevailing Covid-19 situation.

NEET PG is conducted by the National Board of Education as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MD/ MS/ Postgraduate Diploma programmes.

Meanwhile, NEET UG 2021 registration has commenced on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

