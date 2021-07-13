The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST) schedule for direct recruitment of Male Constables in the Commando Wing (Group C) of the Police department. Candidates who have been shortlisted to appear for PMT/PST round can check the schedule at HSSC’s official website hssc.gov.in.

The tests are scheduled to commence from August 13 to September 26, 2021. The examination venue shall be declared on the admit card.

As per the released schedule, the PMT (Height and Chest) and PST (High Jumps and Chin ups) will be held from August 13 to September 10 and PST (Running) will be held from September 13 to 26.

Haryana Police Commando PMT Height Marks 175 cm 05 Above 178 cm 06 Above 181 cm 08 From 184 cm and above 10

Candidates less than 175 CM would not be qualified. Chest measurement should be 83 cm plus a minimum expansion of 4 cm.

Physical Screening Test (PST) Test Qualifying Standard Marks High Jump More than 137 Cm (best of three chances) 10 Chin-ups Minimum 8 (face above the horizontal bar in each count) 10 Race-2 KM In less than 7 minutes and 30 seconds (timing withRFID technology) 10

Candidates who will qualify in HSSC Commando Physical Examination will be called for written test of 60 marks. More details in the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Admit card for written examination of the candidates will be uploaded on the Commission’s official website on August 8.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.