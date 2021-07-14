The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again extended the online application deadline for the fourth session of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021 till today. Earlier on Tuesday, the agency notified the extension till 5.00 PM as it received requests from candidates seeking extension on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to Covid-19 and the disruptions caused by it. However, later the deadline was extended till July 14.

Aspirants can now apply and pay the application fee at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in till 5.00 PM and 9.00 PM, respectively.

“Registration Extend upto 14-07-2021,” reads the official statement. However, the agency has yet not released any notification the same.

Steps to apply for JEE Main 2021 session 4:

Visit NTA JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in Apply for Online Registration using Email Id and Mobile No Fill in the Online Application Form and note down the system generated Application Number Upload scanned images of a recent photograph, signature, educational qualifications, category certificate, etc Make the online fee payment Download, save and print a copy of Confirmation Page of the Application Form for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for JEE Main 2021 session 4.

The JEE Main fourth session (May) will be conducted from July 27 to August 2. This session will be held for Paper 2A (B.Arch) and Paper 2B (B.Planning). The admit card for the same will be intimated later on the official website.

Candidates who had previously applied for the May session are allowed to modify their application details. Due to limited time, there will be no correction window available after the application process concludes on August 2.

