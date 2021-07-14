The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the admit cards for the upcoming Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2021) today, except Northeast States which shall follow soon. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in by providing their registration number and date of birth.

CLAT 2021 will be held on July 23 from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM in pen and paper mode.

CLAT is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country. The exam is organised by the CNLU.

Steps to download CLAT 2021 admit card

Visit official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in Go to ‘CLAT 2021’ and click on “Click here to download the Admit Card” Key in your CLAT Registration Number / Application Number, Date of Birth and click on download admit card Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to CLAT 2021 admit card.

Candidates are advised to read the instructions given in the admit card carefully.