Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) released the State and Subordinate Services 2018 final result on Tuesday. Candidates who have appeared for the interview conducted in various rounds can check the result on Commission’s official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

A total of 2023 candidates have been shortlisted for the appointment.

“The candidates declared successful in the written Examination of Rajasthan State & Subordinate Services Combined competitive (Main) Examination, 2018 (TSP & Non TSP) were called for interview. After the interview following candidates are to be recommended in order of merit, to the Government for appointment along with their Service Preferences,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the final result

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on “Results” under “Important Link” tab Now click on link against “Final Result (After Interview) of Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp. Exam - 2018 (NTSP/TSP)” The result will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the final result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.