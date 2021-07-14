Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has announced that it will commence the PET/PMT round from July 26 for TN Police Constable, Jail Warder and Fireman recruitment 2020. The PET/PMT round of shortlisted candidates was scheduled in April but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The CV-PMT-ET-PET will commence from 26.07.2021 at 20 Centres and the call letters will be hosted shortly,” read a notice on the TNUSRB website tnusrbonline.org. The Board has released the list of 20 centres across Tamil Nadu where the physical tests will be conducted. The call letters are expected in the next few days.

TNUSRB PC, Jail Warder and Firemen recruitment prelims examination was conducted on December 13, 2020. The result was declared on February 19. The shortlisted candidates will now appear for the physical test round.

Here’s TNUSRB List of centres for PET/PMT.

TNUSRB is conducting the recruitment drive for filling a total of 11,741+72 (BL) vacancies of Constables, Jail Warder and Fireman in the TN Police, Prison, and Fire & Rescue Service Departments.