The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final result of the Assistant Engineer (Civil) recruitment 2017. Candidates who participated in the recruitment process can check the result at the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC had called 3,107 candidates for the final interview round in the months of February, March, April and June. A total 1,240 candidates have been shortlisted for recruitment to the post of AE (Civil). The recruitment exam was held to fill 1,257 vacancies of assistant civil engineer posts.

The merit list includes the roll numbers and names of selected candidates. The Commission has also released the cut-off marks.

Here’s BPSC AE Civil 2017 final result.

Steps to check BPSC AE Civil 2017 final result: