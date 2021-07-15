The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the online application process today for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test or UPCET 2021. Candidates can submit their applications and examination fee on the official website upcet.nta.nic.in.

Earlier, the application deadline was July 6 and the online application correction window was expected to open from July 8 to 14. Amid the application deadline postponement, the application correction schedule may also be revised. However, no official statement has been released for the same and the UPCET 2021 examination schedule.

The Male/third gender/General/OBC/GEN-EWS candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 1,300 and Rs 650 is applicable to Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates.

Steps to apply for UPCET 2021:

Visit UPCET 2021 website upcet.nta.nic.in Apply for online registration (UG/PG) using email Id, mobile no. and unique ID Fill in the Online Application Form and note down the system generated Application Number Upload scanned images of required documents and submit Pay the exam fee online Download the submitted application form and take a printout

Here’s direct link to apply for UPCET for UG 2021.

Here’s direct link to apply for UPCET for PG 2021.

UPCET 2021 covers admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by AKTU, MMMUT and HBTU as well as other specified Universities in Uttar Pradesh for the academic year 2021-22.

Details about the scheme of exam, medium, eligibility, reservation, exam centres, exam fee, procedure for applying, etc are contained in the Information Bulletin on the UPCET portal.

Here’s UPCET 2021 Information Bulletin.