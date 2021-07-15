The High Court of Gujarat will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to the post of Private Secretary. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 27 vacancies.

Important Dates

Commencement of online applications: July 1

Last date to apply online: July 15

Tentative date for Preliminary Test (Objective Type­MCQs): August 28

Tentative date for Stenography Test / Skill Test: September 29

Tentative date for Viva­voce Test (Oral Interview): October/November, 2021

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-35 years as on July 15, 2021. Upper age limit relaxation applicable for candidates from reserved categories.

Essential Qualification: The applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognized University. Candidate must possess a certificate regarding basic knowledge of computer. Speed of 120 words per minute in English Short Hand.

Here’s Gujarat HC Private Secretary recruitment 2021 official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from SC/ST/PwD/EWS/Ex-­Servicemen are required to pay the fees of Rs 500­ plus the usual Bank Charges. Candidates from other categories will have to pay Rs 1000 plus the usual Bank Charges.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of Aggregate Marks obtained by the candidates in the Stenography/Skill Test and viva­-voce test.

Steps to apply for Gujarat HC Private Secretary recruitment:

Visit official website hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in Click on the post under ‘Current Jobs’ and then ‘Apply Now’ Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for Gujarat HC Private Secretary post.