The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit card for the State Service Main Examination 2020. Candidates who are to appear for the examination can download their admit card from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The CGPSC SSE Mains 2020 is scheduled to be conducted from July 26 to 29 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. Candidates who cleared the preliminary exam are eligible for the Main exam.

Candidates are advised to read the instructions given on the admit card.

Here’s CGPSC SSE Main 2020 examination schedule.

Here’s direct link to download CGPSC SSE Main 2020 admit card.

Steps to download CGPSC SSE Main 2020 admit card:

Visit official website psc.cg.gov.in Click on the link ‘VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF STATE SERVICE (MAINS) EXAMINATION-2020’ and click on the admit card link Enter Application Id or Roll Number and date of birth to login The CGPSC admit card will appear on screen Download admit card and take a prinout.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 175 vacancies available for Group A and B for State Civil Service, State Police Service, Chhattisgarh Finance Service, Food Officer/Assistant Director, State Tax Assistant Commissioner, Chief Municipal Officer, Child Development Project Officer Chhattisgarh Subordinate Service, Nayab Tahasildar, Excise Sub Inspector, Deputy Register, and Asst Inspector.