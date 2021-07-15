The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released the typing test schedule for eligible candidates for the Junior Office Assistant (IT) skill test 2021. Candidates can check and download the date-wise typing test schedule from the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

HPSSC conducted the JOA (IT) written exam on March 21 this year in which 1,07,878 candidates appeared. Out of those who gave the exam, a total of 19,024 candidates have qualified the exam who are eligible to appear for the Typing Skill Test.

The test will be conducted from July 14 to September 18 at 9:30 AM in the premises of the HP Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur. The schedule contains the roll number of the candidate and the allotted date of the test.

Here’s HPSSC JOA (IT) typing test 2021 schedule.

Selected candidates need to bring all original essential qualification-related documents, 15 marks of evaluation-related documents, set of self attested copies of all documents, one ID proof and a copy of downloaded application form. In case a candidate does not appear for evaluation process on the day fixed for evaluation he/she will not be considered for further selection process and no further opportunity will be given thereafter, HPSSC said.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1,867 vacancies. The recruitment process began in September 2020 for a total of 1160 posts of Junior Office Assistant (IT) on a contract basis for various Departments/ Boards/ Corporations/ Autonomous Bodies including the posts of HP State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. Further, 709 posts were clubbed and the number of posts was increased to 1867.