The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has released the third admission list of the Joint Admission Test for Masters or JAM 2021. Candidates can check the JAM third admission list on the official website jam.iisc.ac.in.

The JAM 2021 third admission list for each programme is prepared by IISc Bangalore on the basis of the order of preference given by the candidate in the admission form and the corresponding rank in the merit list.

“Third round admission list is declared. Deadline for the payment of fee is 19 July 2021,” read a note on the JAM website. Candidates have to use Enrolment ID/Email ID and the JOAPS password to login to the portal to check the admission list.

Here’s direct link to JOAPS portal to check admission list.

A direct intimation will be sent to candidates after the release of the second admission list. The candidates will then have to submit an acceptance form and pay the advance booking fee. The fee for individuals belonging to the General/ OBC- NCL/ EW category is Rs 10,000 while individuals belonging to the SC/ST/PwD category will have to pay Rs 5,000.

The payment must be made online through JOAPS by July 19. This fee will then be transferred to the admitting institute and will later be adjusted against the institute fee.

JAM to have fourth admission round

IISc Bangalore also announced that JAM 2021 will have a fourth round of admissions, however, IIT Bombay and IIT Gandhinagar will not be part of it. Candidates are advised to read the updates Information Brochure available on the website.

If a qualified candidate is allotted a seat through the third admission list, the lower preferences of the candidate will be cancelled. If the candidate has any higher preferences (indicated through the admission form), they will be placed on a waiting list for the same.

If seats remain vacant after the release of the third list and the resultant admissions, the fourth and final list will be released on July 22. Admissions through JAM 2021 will close on July 24.

The JAM 2021 exam was held on February 14 and the results were declared on March 20. The first admission list was released on June 16 and the second admission list on July 1.