The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has released the online exam application form for the July/August 2021 exam session of various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Students can fill and submit the exam form at the official website prexam.vtu.ac.in.

The VTU July/August 2021 exams will be conducted between July 26 and August 13 for final year students of BE, MBA, MCA and M.Arch under the choice-based-credit-system (CBCS). The exams will be held in offline mode, according to an official circular.

The BE final year exam will be held from July 26 to August 7 while that for the MBA course will be from July 27 to August 17. On the other hand, the exams for MCA will be conducted between August 2 and 13 and that for M.Arch on August 2, 4 and 6.

The VTU exam form has to be submitted by July 20 and the fee must be paid by July 26. The exam hall ticket will be released on July 23.

Here’s VTU July/August 2021 exam timetable.

Here’s VTU exam form notice.