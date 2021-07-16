The Karnataka Examinations Authority will conclude the online registration process today for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test or KCET 2021. Eligible candidates can apply for the undergraduate professional courses in various institutes at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The last date to pay the application fee is July 19, 2021. Earlier, the application deadline was July 10 (5.00 PM).

The entrance exam will be conducted on August 28, 29 and 30 in two shifts — from 10.30 to 11.50 AM and 2.30 PM to 3.50 PM.

As per the schedule released earlier, the KCET exam for Biology and Mathematics will be conducted on August 28, Physics and Chemistry on August 29 and Kannada exam for Gadinadu and Horanadu Kannadigas on August 30.

The admit cards will be available for download on August 13 from 11.00 AM onwards.

Steps to apply for KCET 2021:

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘UGCET-2021 Online Application’ Register and proceed with application process Upload required documents, pay the applicable fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for Karnataka CET 2021.

Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organized for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state. The examination will be held at more than 500 centres across Karnataka.

Candidates who have cleared the Class 12 exams or waiting for their results are eligible to appear for KCET 2021. More details can be read in the Information Bulletin.

Here’s Karnataka CET 2021 Information Bulletin.