The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the dates for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main session 4 exams from July to August/September. Candidates can check the official notification at the NTA portal nta.ac.in.

“In view of the persistent demand from the student community and to enable the candidates to maximize their performance, the National Testing Agency has decided to provide a gap of four weeks between Session - 3 and Session – 4 of JEE (Main) – 2021,” the Agency said in a notice.

The previously postponed JEE Main fourth session (May) was due to be held from July 27 to August 2 for Paper 2A (B.Arch) and Paper 2B (B.Planning). However, as per the revised timetable, NTA will now conduct the session 4 exams on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1 and 2.

Application deadline extended

NTA has also extended the deadline to submit online applications to July 20 (9.00 PM). Aspirants can apply and pay the application fee at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

“Due to limited time, there will be no correction window available after the Application Form closes on 20 July 2021 for the (postponed) May Session. Therefore the candidates have to be extra careful while filling in their particulars,” NTA further said.

According to the Agency, a total 7.32 lakh candidates have registered for JEE Main session 4 already.

Steps to apply for JEE Main 2021 session 4:

Visit NTA JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in Apply for Online Registration using Email Id and Mobile No Fill in the Online Application Form and note down the system generated Application Number Upload scanned images of a recent photograph, signature, educational qualifications, category certificate, etc Make the online fee payment Download, save and print a copy of Confirmation Page of the Application Form for future reference

