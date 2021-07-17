Today is the last day to apply online for various posts of Trade Apprentices at the Vishakapatnam-based Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL). Interested candidates can apply at the official website vizagsteel.com till 5.00 PM.

RINL will recruit candidates for a total of 319 Trade Apprentice posts for a period of one year with a monthly stipend of Rs 7700 and Rs 8050 for different trades. The online exam will be held on August 8. Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying.

Here’s RINL Trade Apprentice notification 2021.

RINL Apprentice vacancies Trades Vacancies Fitter 75 Turner 10 Machinist 20 Welder (Gas & Electric) 40 Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance (MMTM) 20 Electrician 60 Carpenter 20 Mechanic Refrigeration and air conditioning 40 Mechanic diesel 30 Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) 30 Total 319

Eligibility criteria

Age: Minimum 18 years and maximum 25 years as on October 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: ITI Pass with NCVT Certificate in concerned Trade.

Selection procedure

The selection process would consist of a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be held at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh only. Duration of Test shall be of 120 minutes i.e. two hours duration comprising both Aptitude and Technical segments. The final selection for engagement of apprentices will be based on Computer Based Test marks.

Application fee

General/OBC/EWS: Rs 200

SC/ST/PWD: Rs 100

Steps to apply for RINL Apprentice posts:

Visit official website vizagsteel.com Go to ‘Careers’ section and click on ‘Online registration for- Trade Apprentices’ Register using personal and contact details Select the desired post and fill application form Upload documents, pay fee and submit form Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for RINL Apprentice posts.