The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has released the admit card and started the slot booking for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT 2021). Candidates can download their admit card using their application number and password.

Applicants can register for the test at bitsadmission.com.

Candidates who have registered for BITSAT- 2021 should reserve their Test date and time before 5:00 PM on 21st July 2021, reads the official statement. It will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Aspirants should note that requests for change of test centers will not be entertained. Further, once the candidate reserves a date and time, no changes are allowed.

Here’s the direct link to book the slot for test date and test time.

Steps to download BITSAT 2021 hall ticket

Visit the official website bitsadmission.com On the homepage, click on “BITSAT Online Tests” under BITSAT tab Now click on “CLICK HERE to download Hall Ticket and Instructions” Key in your application and password Download the admit card and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download BITSAT 2021 hall ticket.

BITSAT-2021 online tests shall be conducted from August 3 to 9, 2021. First Semester of Academic Year 2021-22 of Newly admitted students is likely to start after September 14, 2021. The exact dates shall be notified through the website. All candidates are advised to refer to the website from time to time.

BITSAT 2021

BITSAT-2021 is a Computer based online test for Admissions to Integrated First Degree Programmes of BITS Pilani Campuses in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad.