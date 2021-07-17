Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has declared the 2019 Enforcement Sub-Inspector Main examination date on its official website bpssc.bih.nic.in. As per the official notification, the examination will be conducted on August 29, 2021.

A total of 4,599 candidates, out of which 2,975 are male and 1,624 are female candidates were declared qualified in the Preliminary examination. The shortlisted candidates will now appear for the Mains.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on December 6, 2020, with a total of 1,35,464 candidates.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

The recruitment drive is being done for 212 vacancies of Enforcement Sub-Inspector in the Bihar Police Transport Department. Applications were invited in December 2019 and January 2020.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.