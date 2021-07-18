The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the dates for the skill test of the Combined Graduate Level Exam or CGLE 2019. Candidates who cleared the CGLE 2019 Tier 3 exam will appear for their skill test on September 15 and 16. The exam notice has been posted at the official website ssc.nic.in.

“The Commission has decided to conduct the Skill Test of the eligible candidates of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 on 15.09.2021 and 16.09.2021 on pan-India basis. The detailed instructions of this examination will be made available soon,” SSC said in its notice.

All the candidates declared qualified in CGLE 2019 Tier-III have been called for Skill Test i.e., Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) and Data Entry Skill Test (DEST) and document verification (DV). The Tier 3 result was announced on June 30.

Over 44,000 candidates are eligible for the skill test round. Candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission from time to time for further updates.

Here’s SSC CGLE 2019 Skill test notice.