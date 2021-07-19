Indian Navy has begun the online application process for recruitment to 350 vacancies of Sailor MR posts. Eligible male candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in till July 23, 2021.

For the total of 350 vacancies of Sailor, approximately 1750 candidates will be called for written examination and Physical Fitness Test (PFT), reads the official notification.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The candidate must have passed the Matriculation Examination from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education.

Age: Candidates should be born between April 1, 2001 to September 30, 2004 (Both dates inclusive).

Job Specifications

Steward: They would be required to serve food in the officers' messes, as waiters, housekeeping, accounting of funds, wine and stores, preparation of menu etc. In addition, they will also be allotted other duties as per Service requirement.

Hygienist: They will be required to clean washroom, shower spaces and other areas. In addition, they will also be allotted other duties as per Service requirement.

Selection Process

The shortlisting of the candidates for written examination and PFT will be undertaken on the basis of percentage of qualifying examination (10th examination). The cut-off marks may vary from state to state as vacancies have been allocated in a state-wise manner.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification in detail for more information.

Steps to apply for Indian Navy Sailor recruitment 2021: