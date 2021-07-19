The Delhi University has announced the date of commencement of the admission process for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic year 2021-22. Students who have qualified their respective 10+2 board exams can check the admission notice at the official website du.ac.in.

According to the DU admission 2021 schedule, the online registration process for PG and M.Phil./Ph.D programmes will commence on July 26. The online registration for UG programmes will begin on August 2. The last day for registration for all programmes is August 31.

Here’s DU admission 2021 notice.

UG admission based on cut-off

Admissions to UG merit-based programmes will be based on cut-offs as per past years practice. This has been decided since the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) has now been ruled out this year amid pandemic concerns.

“Centralised UG admissions will be done through one Registration-cum-Application form. All Departments / Colleges will use the same Registration-cum-Application Form for admissions and the candidates will not have to fill any other form,” said the DU notice.

DUET 2021 courses go up

“Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET-2021) for all Post-Graduate programmes, selected Under-Graduate programmes and M.Phil./Ph.D programmes will be conducted by the National Testing Agency(NTA) for which the dates will be announced soon,” the DU notice said.

The University also announced that from this academic year onwards, admissions to Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics & Orthotics, and Masters of Physiotherapy will be done through DUET. That means the number of Delhi University courses for which entrance tests will be held has been increased from nine to 13 from this year.

All entrance tests will be conducted through NTA’s Computer Based mode and the number of test centres will be increased, the University said. Non-NET candidates who are desirous of seeking admissions to Ph.D. and MPhil programmes have to appear for DUET 2021.