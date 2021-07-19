The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspectors/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police. The official recruitment notification has been released at the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

Candidates can submit their application forms through online or offline mode between July 19 and August 19 (5.00 PM). The last date of deposit of application fees in respect of only the applicants applying through online mode using Punjab National Bank Challan will be August 21 during banking hours.

WB Police SI recruitment vacancy Post Vacancy Sub-Inspector of Kolkata Police 181 Sub-Inspectress of Kolkata Police 27 Sergeant in Kolkata Police 122 Total 330

Here’s WB Police SI, Sergeant recruitment 2021 official notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: The applicant must not be below 20 years and not more than 27 years as on January 1, 2021. The upper age limit shall be relaxed by five years for reserved categories.

Educational Qualifications: The applicant must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent.

Language: The applicant must be able to speak, read and write in Bengali. However, this provision will not be applicable to the persons who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts.

Selection process

The posts of SI (UB) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police shall be filled up on the basis of qualifying the Preliminary Examination which will act as a screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Combined Competitive Examination and Personality Test to be conducted by the WBPRB.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 250. For SC/ST candidates od West Bengal, it is Rs 20.

Steps to apply for West Bengal SI recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment’. Select ‘Get Details’ written against ‘Recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector / Sub-Inspectress(Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 2021’

Now click on ‘Get Details’ against ‘Fill-up Application Form online’ Register, select post and fil application form Upload documents, pay fee and submit Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for WB Police SI, Sergeant recruitment 2021.