Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the examination schedule for Odisha Civil Service Prelims exam 2020 today. The examination has been scheduled to be conducted on August 27 in two shifts — Paper I from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and Paper II from 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM.

The exam will be held in five zones: Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur, according to the timetable posted on the OPSC website opsc.gov.in.

The Paper I will consist 100 of objective-type questions with multiple choice answers, whereas Paper II will consist of 80 questions.

The admit card along with the instructions to candidates will be made available to the official website later. Aspirants are advised to visit its website for regular updates.

OPSC has notified 392 vacancies for which the recruitment will be done through the Odisha Civil Services Examination, 2020. The notification can be downloaded from the OPSC website through the ‘What’s New’ section on the homepage. The registration process was conducted in January and February.

The Odisha Civil Services Examination, 2020 will consist of a preliminary exam, a Main exam and a Personality Test/Interview round.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also notified the interview deferment for the post of Assistant Professor, Marine Science (Oceanography) scheduled to be conducted today i.e., July 19 and July 20 at 2.00 PM.

Only document verification will be held on the scheduled date and time. The new interview dates will be informed in due course of time, reads the official notification.