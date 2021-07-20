Indian Army will close the online application window today for recruitment to the post of Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police). Interested female candidates can apply for the 100 notified vacancies at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The army recruitment rallies are scheduled to be conducted at various venues including Ambala, Lucknow, Jabalpur, Belgaum, Pune and Shillong.

Candidates will be allotted venue based on their home districts. Final location and date of the recruitment rally will be given on the admit card. Admit cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail, reads the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must be an unmarried female and a citizen of India. Unmarried Certificate for candidates with photographs issued by Village Sarpanch/Municipal Corporation within the last six months are required.

Age Limit: The applicants must not be less than age of 17 ½ and the upper age limit is 21 years.

Educational Qualification: Class 10th/Matric pass with 45 percent marks in aggregate and 33 percent in each subject. For boards following grading system, the applicant should have D Grade (33% - 40%) in indl subjects or equivalent of grade which contains 33% and overall aggregate of C2 grade or equivalent corresponding to 45% in aggregate.

Here’s Indian Army woman Soldier GD recruitment 2021 notification.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be based on the basis of recruitment rally and written examination through Common Entrance Examination (CEE).

Steps to apply for the Indian Army soldier GD vacancies:

Visit the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in Click on “JCO / ORApply / Login” and then click “Registration” Once registered, click “Apply Online” Fill the application form and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register.