Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (UP NHM) will today conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Community Health Officer (CHO) at Sub-Health Centers level HWCs on contract basis. The candidates will have to complete a 6 month certification in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) Training for the 2021-22 session.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for 2800 CHO vacancies on UP NHM’s official website upnrhm.gov.in.

Candidates who have completed General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) from a recognized Institute/BSc Nursing or Post Basic BSc Nursing from a recognized Institute/University are eligible to apply.

“Candidates must be registered as Nurse and Midwifery from UP Nurses & Midwives Council and have valid registration certificate at the time of online submission of application,” reads the notice.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

The applicants should be less than the age of 35 years as on July 20, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Steps to apply for CHO vacancies

Visit the official website upnrhm.gov.in Click on “Application Form Link for 2800 CHO vacancies” under Updates tab Register and log in to the portal Fill up the application form, upload required documents and submit Take a print of the application form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the application.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Computer based Test followed by verification of details/documents.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website here.