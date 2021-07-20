Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has declared the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and High Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) results today. Students can check their result by visiting the official websites — nbsenl.edu.in or nbsenagaland.com.

This year, more than 40,000 students were registered for board exams in Nagaland.

The board said physical copies of marksheets and pass certificates will be distributed from July 28. Candidates must produce their original admit cards at the time of collection of marksheets and certificates.

“The Centre Superintendents of the HSSLC 2021 only shall collect the marksheets and pass certificates of their students and the Centre Superintendent for other categories from 28th July 2021,” reads the official notice.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website nbsenl.edu.in On the homepage, click on “HSLC and HSSLC result 202” link Click on “Click Here” against HSLC and HSSLC under download HSLC provisional marksheet 2021 Key in your login credentials Download the Provisional Marksheet 2021 Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download HSLC provisional marksheet 2021.

Here’s the direct link to download HSSLC provisional marksheet 2021.

Candidates may also download Result Gazette by clicking the following: HSLC and HSSLC.

Unlike other state boards, NBSE has conducted the board examinations in the month of April and May with more than 40,000 students. Of these 24,000+ appeared for Class 10th exam and 16,000+ appeared for Class 12th exams.