The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has notified the extension of UP Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE 2021) application deadline till July 25. Aspirants can fill and submit their online application forms at the official website jeecup.nic.in.

Online application has started from date 26-02-2021. The last date to apply online has been extended from 30-04-2021 to 25 July 2021 . Permissible correction in the online application will be possible after that, reads the official statement.

UPJEE is conducted for candidates seeking admission at polytechnic institutes affiliated with the Board of Technical Education, UP.

There is not any upper age bar but candidates must attain a minimum of 14 years on July 1, 2021 to be eligible for UPJEE. Group-wise eligibility and subject-wise question percentage for UPJEE 2021 is available in the ‘Information Brochure’.

Here is the UPJEE 2021 Information Brochure.

Application Fee

General/OBC: Rs 300 per application form + bank charges.

SC/ST: Rs 200 per application form + bank charges.

Steps to apply for UPJEE Polytechnic 2021

Visit official website jeecup.nic.in Click on the application form link for the desired course Go to ‘New Registration’ and create a profile Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee and submit Download form and take a printout for future reference

The exam was due to be held from June 15 to 20 as per the original schedule but has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic situation. The result/score of UPJEE Polytechnic 2021 for all candidates will be declared within 10 days of the examination. This score shall comprise the actual marks obtained in the exam along with the status of those who qualify for appearing in UPJEE (Polytechnic) counseling – 2021.