Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Range Forest Officer (RFO) Preliminary exam admit card alongwith instructions to candidates. Registered candidates can download their admit card through their login ID from Commission’s official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The Preliminary Examination/ Screening Test is scheduled to be conducted on July 25 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM at Shimla, Mandi and Dharamshala.

The applicants must bring their admit cards in the examination centre on the day of examination and no candidates will be allowed to appear in the Examination without eadmit cards, reads the notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 45 vacancies of Range Forest Officer, Class-II (Gazetted) (on contract basis) in the Department of Forests, HP.

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on “http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppscoafs/login.aspx” Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Selection procedure

HPPSC will recruit candidates on the basis of a written exam — screening test and main exam, followed by a physical test and interview/personality test.

For more details , candidates are advised to visit the official website here.