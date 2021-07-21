Today is the last day to apply for the post of Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) at the Staff Health Society, Bihar (SHSB) on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on SHSB’s website statehealthsocietybihar.org till 6.00 PM.

The recruitment aims to fill up 8853 ANM vacancies.

The applicants should have 2 years full time diploma in ANM training course from a recognised ANM training institute. Registration of candidates from Bihar Nurses Registration Council shall also be necessary, reads the notification.

The candidates should not be more than the age of 37 years as on June 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling into the reserved category.

Here’s Bihar SHSB ANM recruitment notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for male candidates from U/EWS/BC/MBC is Rs 500 whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/PwD category.

Steps to apply for SHSB ANM vacancies:

Visit the official website statehealthsocietybihar.org On the homepage, click on “Advertisement for the post of ANM against Advt. No. 05/2021” Click on “Online Apply - Click Here” and register Log in, fill the application form and pay the fee Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply.