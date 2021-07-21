Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the date for Dental Surgeon 2019 recruitment examination. As per the official notice, the exam is schedule to be conducted on September 5 from 12.00 noon to 3.00 PM. Candidates will be able to download their admit card from August 20 onwards.

Registered candidates can appear for the test by paying the examination fee at www.mponline.gov.in, www.mppsc.nic.in, and www.mppsc.com. The payment link will start on July 26 and close on August 10. The applicants from General are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 1000 whereas candidates from reserved category will have to pay Rs 500. More details in the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

The applicants must bring their admit card along with original photo ID proof to the examination centre.

In case of any issue related to admit card download, candidates may contact the helpdesk at 0731-2700406 or mppsconline@gmail.com.

Meanwhile, the Commission has deferred the online application deadline for recruitment to the post of Assistant District Prosecution Officer (ADPO). Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application form till August 16 and the application correction window will remain open till August 18 at mppsc.nic.in.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.