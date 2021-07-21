Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has released the admit card for Draughtsman written examination scheduled to be conducted on August 29. Eligible candidates are required to report at 8.00 AM to the examination centre — BN GATE, DHANORI ROAD, GREF CENTRE, DIGHI CAMP, PUNE - 411 015.

Candidates are required to bring Original Admit Card along with Aadhar Card on the day of written test.

“The admit cards have been sent to the correspondence address of the candidates through registered post. Candidates to be in touch with postal authorities,” reads the official notification.

In case candidate does not receive the admit card, he may appear for written test only with the published list along with authentic identity proof with photograph (Aadhar / Driving Licence).

A total of 420 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the recruitment examination to fill up 35 vacancies.

Steps to download eligible candidates’ list

Visit the official website bro.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Pause Scrolling Start ScrollingList of eligible candidates for the post of Draughtman for appearing written examination against ADVT No 01/2021” under Whats New tab The list will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the eligible candidates’ list.