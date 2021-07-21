The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana has released the answer key for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2021. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer key on the official website polycetts.nic.in.

The examination was conducted on July 17.

The candidates can send their objections, if any, through email at itsecy-sbtet@telangana.gov.in on or before July 22 by 8.00 PM.

“All the students, who appeared POLYCET-2021 examination on 17-07-2021, are informed to go through the respective key (QP Code-A/B/C/D) of POLYCET-2021 and send the objections/corrections, if any, to this office through email itsecy-sbtet@telangana.gov.in on or before 22-07-2021 by 08:00 PM,” reads the official statement.

Steps to download TS POLYCET 2021 answer key

Visit the official website polycetts.nic.in On the homepage, click on “All the students, who appeared POLYCET-2021 examination on 17-07-2021, are informed to go through the respective key (QP Code-A/B/C/D) of POLYCET-2021...” under Attention to Candidates The answer key will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference Candidates can raise objections, if any

Here’s the direct link to TS POLYCET 2021 answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.