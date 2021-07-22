The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) released the admit card for the Assistant Commandant 2021 examination on Wednesday. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

ICG aims to fill a total of 50 vacancies, of which, 40 posts of General Duty and 10 posts of Technical (Engineering & Electrical) officers. The vacancies are available only for male candidates.

Steps to download the admit card

Click on the download link here Key in your Registration No or Email ID, Password and Security Pin Submit and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The selection process will include two stages. Candidates will be shortlisted for Preliminary Selection which will consist of Mental Ability Test/ Cognitive Aptitude Test and Picture Perception & Discussion Test (PP&DT).

The candidates who qualify for Preliminary Selection will be called for Final Selection, to be conducted tentatively from end August/early September to early November 2021. The Final Selection will consist of Psychological Test, Group Task and Interview (Personality test).

A merit list will be prepared for the medically fit candidates on the basis of marks obtained at FSB and depending upon the availability of vacancies. Such candidates will be called for document verification.