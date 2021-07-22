The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the official notification for the state Law Common Entrance Test- 2021 (AP LAWCET-2021). Aspirants can check and download the notification from the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

The online registration for AP LAWCET and PG LCET 2021 has commenced at the portal and the last day to submit online applications without late fee is August 20 and with late fee is September 9.

The Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalam, Tirupati will conduct the AP LAWCET 2021 on September 22 for admission into regular LLB (3 and 5 years) and LLM (2 year) courses for the academic year 2021-22 in Andhra Pradesh-based institutes. The exam will be held in a single session: 11.00 AM to 12.30 PM.

17The admit card for AP LAWCET 2021 will be released on September 17.

Candidates are advised to read the AP LAWCET 2021 information booklet and visit the website for more details on the entrance exam.

Here’s AP LAWCET 2021 Information Booklet.

Here’s AP LAWCET 2021 schedule.

Eligibility criteria

3-year LL.B. Course: The candidates should have passed any Graduate Degree (10+2+3 pattern) of a recognized University with 45% of aggregate marks.

5 Year LL.B. Course: The candidates should have passed two year Intermediate Examination (10+2 pattern) with 45% of aggregate marks.

2 Year LL.M. Course: Candidates holding 3 Year/5 Year LL.B. Degree on the date of application and candidates who have appeared/appearing for 3 Year/5 Year LL.B. Final year examination are also eligible.

Registration fee

The registration fee for LLB course is Rs 900 for OC, Rs 850 for BC and Rs 800 for SC/ST candidates while that for LLM is Rs 1000, 950 and 900 in the same order.

Steps to apply for AP LAWCET 2021:



Visit official website sche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET Go to ‘Online application’ and proceed with Step 1 Fee Payment Register and pay application fee Fill application form, upload documents and submit Download application and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for AP LAWCET 2021.

APSCHE is currently conducting the online application process for AP ECET 2021, AP ICET 2021, AP EDCET 2021, AP PGECET 2021 and AP EAPCET 2021.