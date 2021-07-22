The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHATET 2021) examination dates have been announced recently by the Maharashtra Minister of School Education, Varsha Gaikwad. MAHATET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted from September 15 to 30, 2021.

This year, over 10 lakh aspirants are expected to appear for the examination. The test is being conducted after a gap of 2 years.

Taking to Twitter, Varsha Gaikwad said: “Here’s an opportunity for candidates aspiring to make a career in teaching. We’ve permitted the Maharashtra State Council of Examination to conduct the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test ( MAHATET, 2021) between Sept 15 & Dec 31.”

“More than 10 lakh aspirants are expected to appear for MAHATET which is being held after a gap of two years. I’m confident that this will lead to increase in employment opportunities for bright young teaching talents,” further adds the Tweet.

About MAHATET

MAHATET examination is conducted to certify the eligibility to candidates to teach in the schools affiliated to Maharashtra education board. Paper I is to certify the eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II is to certify to teach from Class VI to Class VIII.