Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will today, July 22, conclude the TS EdCET/ Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2021 registration process.

Eligible candidates can register for TS PGECET 2021 at pgecet.tsche.ac.in and for TS EdCET 2021 at edcet.tsche.ac.in without late fee.

Application Fee

TS PGECET: The applicants from the unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000 for TS PGECET 2021, and the candidates from the reserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 500.

TS EdCET: The application fee is Rs 650 for candidates from unreserved category and Rs 450 for SC/ST/PH category applicants.

Steps to apply for TS PGECET 2021

Visit the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in Click on, “Application Fee Payment” Fill in the details and pay the application fee Proceed to fill the application form Fill in the details and preview/ submit Download and print the application for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for TS PGECET 2021.

Candidates may follow the same process to apply for TS EdCET 2021 at edcet.tsche.ac.in.