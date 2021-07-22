Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will release the admit card for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2021 (JNVST) for Class VI tomorrow, July 23. Applicants will be able to download their admit card from the official website navodaya.gov.in.

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class VI entrance exam for the session 2021-22 in all States and UTs is scheduled to be held on August 11, 2021, by following all safety precautions/COVID protocols.

“Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2021 for admission of students in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to Class VI for the session 2021-22 is rescheduled on 11.08.2021 in all the States and UTs. The registered candidates may download the admit cards with revised date of selection test with effect from 23.7.2021,” reads the official statement.

A total of 2,41,7009 candidates have registered for the examination. The test will be conducted for the selection of 47,320 candidates in 11,182 centres.

JNVST Exam

The exam is conducted in multiple languages. The list of languages that a candidate can appear on depends on the local language of the state. Full information regarding the same can be accessed on the notification.

The exam will be conducted for a period of 2 hours and test candidates on Mental Ability, Arithmetic, and Language and will consist of 80 questions for 100 marks. The exam will be an OMR based with multiple choice type questions.