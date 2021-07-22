The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for recruitment exam of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) today July 22. Registered candidates can download their hall ticket from IBPS’ official website ibps.in.

The examination is expected to be held in the month of August in a total of 28 states.

As per the official notice, the exam will comprise objective type multiple choice test to be conducted for 45 minutes. A total of 40 questions will be asked from reasoning and 40 from quantitative aptitude section. The test will consist a total of 80 marks.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on “Click here to download online Preliminary Exam call letter for BPS CRP-RRBs-X Office Assistant.” Key in your Registration No/ roll number and Password/ DOB (DD-MM-YY) Download the admit card and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

The applicants are advised to ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria stipulated in the advertisement in all respects before appearing for the exam.

“Please note that since this is a competitive examination, mere passing is not adequate. You have to obtain a high rank in the order of merit to get eligibility for future selection process. You should, therefore, put in best efforts in the examination,” reads the official notice.