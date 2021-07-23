The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released the admit card for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test or JNVST 2021 for admissions to Class VI for the session 2021-22. Guardians/ registered students can download the admit card from the official website navodaya.gov.in.

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class VI entrance exam for the session 2021-22 in all States and UTs is scheduled to be held on August 11, by following all safety precautions/COVID protocols. A total of 2,41,7009 candidates have registered for the examination. The test will be conducted for the selection of 47,320 candidates in 11,182 centres.

The application process for the entrance exam was conducted in November-December 2020.

Steps to download the JNVST 2021 admit card:

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in Click on download admit card link given in the dialogue box on the homepage On the new page, click on ‘Download Admit Crad’ Enter registration number and date of birth to login The JNVST admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout.

Candidates are advised to read the instructions on the admit card carefully.

Here’s direct link to download JNVST 2021 admit card.

JNVST exam

The JNVST exam is conducted in multiple languages. The list of languages that a candidate can appear on depends on the local language of the state.

The exam will of 2-hour duration and test candidates on Mental Ability, Arithmetic, and Language and will consist of 80 questions for 100 marks. The exam will be an OMR based with multiple choice type questions.

The nationwide JNVST 2021 exam was previously postponed. The entrance test was scheduled to be conducted on May 16.