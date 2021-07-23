The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has notified that the ISCE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results will be announced tomorrow, July 24, at 3.00 PM.

Students will be able to check their results on Council’s website cisce.org or results.cisce.org using their Unique ID and Index No.

“The schools can access the results by logging into the CAREERS portal of the council using the Principal’s login ID and password,” reads the notification.

The Board had to cancel this year’s ICSE and ISC exams due to the coronavirus pandemic. A new evaluation criterion for the assessment of students was then released. The result will be based on this.

Here’s CISCE board exam result 2021 official notice.

Result through SMS

For receiving the ICSE result 2021 through SMS, the student needs to type his/her Unique ID in the following way — ICSE <seven digit unique ID> — and send it to the number 9248082883. For the ISC result, type ISC in place of ICSE and follow the same process.