AP Inter 2021 result declared at bie.ap.gov.in; here’s how to check
Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has announced the inter II year (Class 12th) General and Vocational exam results.
Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has announced the inter II year (Class 12th) General and Vocational exam results today, July 23, in a press conference. Registered candidates can check their result from BIEAP’s official website bie.ap.gov.in.
Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh took to Twitter to announce the live result.
Steps to download the Class 12th result
- Visit the official website results.bie.ap.gov.in
- Click on “Click Here” against 2nd Year General Results/ Vocational Results
- Key in your hall ticket number and date of birth
- Submit and check the result
- Download the result and take a printout for future reference
Here’s the direct link to download the result.
This year, AP inter exams 2021 were cancelled amid rising Covid-19 cases. Therefore, the board came up with alternative evaluation method taking into account the marks of class 10th and the intermediate first year.
30 % weightage will be given to marks scored in the top three subjects of Class 10th, while the remaining 70% will be based on subject-wise marks obtained by students in Intermediate first year (Class 11).